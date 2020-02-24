Prosecutors ask for death penalty for convicted cop killer Brandon McCall

article

The Collin County jury that convicted a man of two murders last week will return to work Monday to decide if he deserves the death penalty.

Jurors found Brandon McCall guilty of capital murder for the 2018 shooting death of Officer David Sherrard, a SWAT officer with the Richardson Police Department.

McCall was also convicted of killing his own friend, Rene Gamez, who had taken him in.

Prosecutors will ask for the death penalty. The only other option is life without the chance of parole.

The punishment trial could last all week.