Presidential debate: Trump, Biden face off in 1st of 3 debates

First, the primaries. Then, the conventions. Now — the debates.

President Donald Trump will take the stage Tuesday night with Democratic challenger Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

It is the first of three presidential debates that will take place over the next month. The other two are slated for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take part in the vice-presidential debate on Oct 7.

The first debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Chris Wallace, anchor and host of FOX News Sunday, will moderate the 90-minute event — which is set to air without commercial interruption and will broadcast on your local FOX station.

The stage of the first US Presidential debate is seen at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 28, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Wallace received praise in 2016 for his job as moderator of a debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton. He again found widespread approval this year for his questioning and fact-checking of the president during a July interview.

But Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), told CNN that he doesn't expect Wallace or any debate moderators to be fact-checkers.

Wallace, himself, even said he hopes to be “as invisible as possible” as moderator.

“I’m trying to get them to engage…to focus on the key issues…to give people at home a sense of why they want to vote for one versus the other,” Wallace told FOX News. “If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?’”

The nominees will spend 15 minutes sparring over six topics. Just a week ago, CPD announced the subjects, which are:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

Even so, that announcement came before The New York Times published its bombshell report on Trump’s tax records. According to their reporting, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 — the year he ran for office.

In many of the last 15 years, Trump didn’t pay federal taxes at all, The Times reported.

CPD has not yet committed to including Trump’s tax records in the debate, but their Sept. 22 press release included a disclaimer that the debate topics are subject to change based on news developments.

Trump’s tax records have dominated the news cycle, so they could still find a place among Tuesday night’s questions.

Biden's campaign released his 2019 tax returns just hours before the debate, showing that he and his wife, Jill, paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019, including almost $288,000 in personal income tax.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reported paying $1.05 million in personal income taxes and $1.19 million in total federal taxes on $3.02 million in taxable income.

This story was reported from Atlanta.