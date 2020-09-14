President Trump scheduled to court Latinos in Phoenix stop

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his fifth appearance this year in Arizona on Sept. 14 when he courts Latino votes at an event in Phoenix.

Trump is making his case to a crucial group of voters at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix in the final stretch of the campaign.

Trump carried Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Democrats have made inroads in the longtime Republican stronghold, and it is now a top battleground in the fight for the presidency.

Democrat Joe Biden has said he plans to campaign in Arizona after Labor Day but he has not announced a date for a visit. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, held a virtual event for teachers last week. His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, also held an Arizona-focused event online over the weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona on Friday, Sept. 18 for a "Libre Initiative Roundtable for Hispanic Heritage Month," his office confirmed to FOX 10. Pence is also scheduled to participate in a "Veterans for Trump" event on the same day.

