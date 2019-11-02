Pregnant store employee shot during robbery at CVS

Police are searching for a robbery suspect who shot a pregnant woman at the CVS on Mockingbird Lane early Saturday morning.

According to University Park police, the suspect entered the store around 6:30 a.m. and demanded money before shooting the store employee and fleeing from the store.

Officers responded to the CVS near the SMU campus and found the vicitim who had been shot twice.

She was transported to a local hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Police said they believe the woman is approximately 8 months pregnant.

The condition of her and the child are unknown right now.

There was another employee in the store at the time of the robbery, but they were not injured.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark winter clothing with a hood.