Police: Teen found fatally shot outside Dallas elementary school

Dallas police are investigating after they say a teen was found fatally shot outside an elementary school Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to RL Thornton Elementary School just before 7 a.m. after someone noticed what appeared to be someone lying on the ground in the back area outside the school.

Responding officers found a male who had been shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age, but said he is not elementary school age, and it appears the victim is in his teens.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, and no one has been taken into custody.

No further details have been released.