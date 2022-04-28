Police: Suspect seen dancing after homeless attack now in custody

Police have made an arrest for the murder of a homeless man. The suspect was seen on camera dancing after the attack.

On April 6, Trackdown highlighted the murder of a homeless man who was heckled, stabbed and then beaten by a woman with his own walker.

Police said viewer tips identified that woman as Jasmine Malone.

She was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Dallas County jail.

She’s now charged with murder.

Booking photos show her after previous arrests in 2016 and 2021. Those arrests were for assaulting a public servant.

