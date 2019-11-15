Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed a Rowlett woman

Garland police are looking for the man who caused a deadly crash late Thursday night. He took off before officers arrived.

The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. near Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.

Investigators believe a man in a black, four-door Dodge Ram Big Horn was speeding north on Jupiter Road. He slammed into the driver’s side of a Toyota 4Runner that was headed west on Forest Lane.

Witnessed said the driver of the Ram got out of his truck and left in a black car without ever trying to help the other driver.

Officers found that other driver, 46-year-old Joyce Cawis of Rowlett, unconscious inside her SUV. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver. He’s described as a Hispanic male with a short fade haircut. He was wearing a black soccer-style jersey with white writing on the front and back, black shorts and leggings.

Anyone with information about him should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters should visit garlandcrimestoppers.org or call 972-272-TIPS.