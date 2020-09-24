Police searching for man who approached woman in Denton park while armed with knife

article

Denton police have released a photo of a man who reportedly tried to attack a woman with a knife while she was running in a park earlier this week.

This happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, when Denton PD officers were called about a man with a knife at North Lakes Park.

The person who called police said she was running on a trail in the park, when a man armed with a knife came up to her.

She screamed, and he then ran from the scene.

She was not injured, and police got a description of the suspect, but were unable to find him in while searching the area.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (940) 349-8181.