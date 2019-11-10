Police: Pedestrian driven over after stabbing driver during road rage incident in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say a pedestrian is being evaluated at a local hospital after being driven over by a vehicle during a road rage incident Sunday evening.

Officers were called out just after 6 p.m. for a major crash reported in the 2300 block of Ridgmar Blvd.

Investigators found that the crash involved a pedestrian, and started as a road rage incident.

According to police, the pedestrian got into an argument with the driver, pulled out a knife, then stabbed the driver.

The driver and a passenger got back into their vehicle to leave, but the pedestrian then jumped on the front of their vehicle and damaged the windshield, police say.

The pedestrian then fell under the vehicle, and was driven over while the driver tried to get away.

The pedestrian suffered “serious bodily injuries,” and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.