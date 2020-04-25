Police: Man burglarizing shed behind Dallas home fatally shot by homeowner

article

A man who police said was burglarizing a shed behind a Dallas home was fatally shot after being confronted by the homeowner.

This happened at about 11 p.m. Friday, when police were called for a welfare check in the 2900 block of Vista Mar St.

Responding officers and fire crews found a man shot to death inside a car that had crashed into another vehicle.

Investigators found a blood trail and followed it to a nearby home.

They spoke with the homeowner, and were able to determine that the man found in the vehicle was burglarizing a shed behind a home, when he was confronted by the homeowner, who fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect, who was hit by the gunfire, then fled in his vehicle, before crashing and later being found by police.

No further details have been released at this time.