Police investigating social media threat targeting Mesquite schools

article

The Mesquite Independent School is amping up security after a threat was made toward some of its schools.

On Sunday night, Mesquite police learned about a threat made on social media directed at West Mesquite High School and Frazier Middle School.

The threat claimed that something violent would happen Monday at either school.

Mesquite ISD said so far there’s no evidence that the threat is credible.

Police are trying to find the person who posted the threat. He or she could face charges once identified.

Extra officers will be at both campuses Monday as a precaution.