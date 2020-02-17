Police investigating assault on a jogger reported in Frisco

article

Frisco police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman said she was attacked while jogging Monday morning.

The alleged victim called police just before 6:30 a.m., and told them she was assaulted while in the Trails Neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene, and were told the woman was jogging near The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive.

As she passed a man, who was said to be wearing all black, on the sidewalk, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The woman said she was able to get away and go to a nearby house to call police. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Police said they searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 972-292-6010.