Police ID women killed in Texas A&M Commerce dorm room

The two women who died in a triple shooting at Texas A&M Commerce were sisters from Garland.

Police identified one woman as 19-year-old Deja Matts, who was pursuing a degree in public health. The other was her 20-year-old sister, Abbaney Matts, who was not a student at the university.

The third shooting victim who survived is Abbaney’s 2-year-old son. He was treated at the hospital and is now being cared for by family members, police said.

The sisters were found dead inside the Pride Rock Residence Hall on the Texas A&M Commerce campus just after 10 a.m. Monday.

The discovery prompted a lockdown that lasted several hours. Student and staff were asked to shelter in place and the dorm room was also roped off.

Police now believe the shooting was targeted and an isolated incident. However, they still haven’t said anything about a motive or suspect.

The Texas Rangers are helping campus police with the investigation.

All classes and campus activities were canceled through Thursday. The university is also expanding its counseling services to students who need guidance.

Commerce is located in Hunt County, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.