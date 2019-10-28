Police: Cab driving fatally shot in Dallas parking lot

article

A cab driver was found shot to death Monday morning in Central Oak Cliff.

Dallas police believe the driver was shot in a shopping center parking lot and then crashed at an apartment building at Kiest and Polk streets.

Officers have already looked at surveillance video that shows several men running near the shooting scene. Police are still looking for those men.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Abel Lopez at 214-233-4884 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com and refer to report #218218-2019.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tips are welcome at 214-373-TIPS.

The cab driver’s name has not yet been released.