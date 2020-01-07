Police: Bicyclist hit by random gunfire in Allen

article

Allen police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was hit by random gunfire while riding to Celebration Park.

It happened Monday evening as the 19-year-old was riding north on Allen Heights Drive near Chapparal Road, which is a residential area.

He told police he heard a few shots and then realized he had been hit in the arm and leg. He looked back and saw what may have been a tan or brown, older model Chevrolet Avalanche.

Bullets also hit the driver’s side door of a black Chevy Tahoe that was in the area at the time. No one in that vehicle was hurt, police said.

Police plan to canvass the area Tuesday to look for surveillance video and additional witnesses.

The bicyclist was treated at the hospital and released.