Police: 15-year-old found fatally shot outside Dallas elementary school

Dallas police are investigating after a 15-year-old was found fatally shot outside an elementary school Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to RL Thornton Elementary School just before 7 a.m. after someone noticed what appeared to be someone lying on the ground in the back area outside the school.

Responding officers found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but said he is 15 years old.

Investigators were told that those who live nearby reported hearing gunfire at about 8 p.m. on Friday.

There is no information on a suspect at this time, and no one has been taken into custody.

No further details have been released.