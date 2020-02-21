Plano police looking for 2 suspects after fatal hit-and-run

article

Police are looking for two people who took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian in east Plano.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. this past Saturday on 14th Street between Jupiter and Shiloh roads. The victim was walking on the sidewalk just as a vehicle was backing out of a driveway.

Police said the victim stepped into the street to avoid the vehicle that was backing out but was then hit by a passing SUV. That vehicle stopped just long enough for a passenger to jump out and run away. The driver then took off.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police need help finding the two people who were inside of the dark-colored, possibly blue sports SUV. They don’t know anything about the driver and only said the passenger was male.

Anyone with information should call the Plano Police Department. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The two suspects could face charges for failing to stop and render aid.