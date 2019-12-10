Plano ISD considering longer school days, shorter year

article

Longer days but a shorter school year may be in the works for the Plano Independent School District.

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday night on a plan to extend the day by five minutes for elementary and middle school students. High school days would remain the same.

The plan would cut the school year by three days and allow more teacher training.

The first day of school next year would be on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and the last day would be before Memorial Day.

Frisco and McKinney school districts recently made similar changes.