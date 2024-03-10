Plano East finishes off undefeated season with basketball state title
PLANO, Texas - Plano East High School completed a perfect season by bringing home the Class 6A boys basketball state title.
The Panthers became the first-ever undefeated state champions in the UIL’s 6A classification. This is also the first state championship in school history.
They secured the championship with a 53-41 win over Round Rock Stony Point Saturday night.
The team finished with a 40-0 record.