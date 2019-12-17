Person walking on sidewalk near Turtle Creek killed in DWI crash

article

A woman was killed Tuesday morning after a suspected drunken driver drove onto the sidewalk in the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. near Turtle Creek Boulevard and Avondale Avenue.

A man in a black Audi sedan lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the woman. She was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.