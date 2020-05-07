Person struck, killed by airplane on runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Operations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have resumed but the investigation continues after a person was struck and killed on a runway.

The incident happened on May 7 and involved Southwest Airlines flight 1392. The flight was arriving from Dallas at just after 8 p.m. when crew reported seeing a person visible on runway 17 shortly after touchdown.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident and pronounced the person dead on the scene.

The person was killed has not been identified. It's not clear at this time if the person hit by the plane was a ground crew member, a person employed by an airline carrier, or a pedestrian.

Officials say there were no reports of any injuries on board the aircraft and that all passengers and crew were able to get off the plane safely.

Southwest released a statement that says in part, "Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response."

The full statement from Southwest is as follows:

Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight’s flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response.

ABIA also released a statement and says that the Austin Police Department is leading the investigation and that no further information is available at this time.



