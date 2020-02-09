Person shot after argument at Dallas Dave & Buster's

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting reported outside a Dave & Buster’s Sunday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but police have confirmed that someone was shot in the leg outside the Dave & Buster’s in the 9400 block of N. Central Expressway.

Investigators said there was an argument between two groups, and they took their argument outside. Witnesses said the argument was over a stuffed animal.

While on their way outside, one person opened fire, hitting a bystander in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim's family shared a picture with FOX 4 of him at the hospital, where he is said to be doing okay.

Police said that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Advertisement

No further information has been released as police continue their investigation.