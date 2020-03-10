Person in Dallas County tests ‘presumptive positive’ for COVID-19 coronavirus

A person in Dallas County has tested “presumptive positive” for the COVID-19 coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The patient is a 77-year-old out-of-state traveler and has an “extensive travel history,” according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. Officials said the person traveled into Texas by car.

The person is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. Health officials said the person is in isolation and "appropriate personal protective equipment" is being used by hospital staff.

“Cases of COVID-19 in the 9th largest county and the 4th most populous metropolitan area in the country were not unexpected. This test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DCHHS has completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city has been preparing for potential cases and he's confident officials and professionals can handle what happens.

This would be the first coronavirus case in Dallas County. Three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Collin County, officials there said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED STORIES:

- Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Collin County

- Collin County man tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19 coronavirus

- Some churches taking extra precautions in case coronavirus makes its way to North Texas

- North Texas man among those under coronavirus quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

- DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field step up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

- Fort Worth officials prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak

- Dallas, Tarrant counties set up to do their own coronavirus testing

- Across North Texas, some store shelves have been emptied because of Coronavirus concerns