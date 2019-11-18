Parents of slain Allen H.S. football player desperate for killer to be found

The parents of a 16-year-old Allen football player shot dead at a house party said Monday he had a promising future ahead that was needlessly cut short.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fatally shot Marquel Ellis, Jr., at a residence in Plano on Saturday night. No arrests have been made.

“The gun violence has to stop. Why are teenagers killing each other?” said mother Jocelyn Maduagwu.

Marquel’s parents still can’t fathom how their well-liked son ended up dead at a Saturday gathering with friends.

“I know that it was some teenagers getting together to have what they call a kickback. Just hanging out, playing video games, playing music,” Maduagwu said.

The Peachtree Lane house in Plano was listed as a short-term vacation rental. Marquel attended with his older sister who’s a senior.

Marquel’s family said some uninvited people showed up, and that’s when the trouble began.

“They were turned around and from there they decided to shoot up the house from outside,” Maduagwu said.

Marquel was hit when someone opened fire. His parents said his 17-year-old sister did everything she could to save his life.

“She went through the whole process with him. Holding him. She called me on the phone holding him,” Maduagwu said. “She just said mom I tried everything on the phone screaming. I tried everything.”

Ellis, Sr. said his son was confident, focused, had dreams of playing for the University of Texas then the NFL.

“Didn’t have to worry about him much. Almost too good to be true,” said Marquel Ellis, Sr.

Now the family wants police to find the person who killed their son.

“Their intent was to hit someone. They didn’t care who they hit, but their intent was to hit someone and they did. And they are going to get justice for it, there’s not a doubt,” Ellis, Sr. said.

The family says two separate vigils are still in the works. Allen High School plans to have a moment of silence at Monday night’s basketball game.