Hundreds of students walked out of class at the University of Texas at Austin today to rally for Palestine and attempt to occupy the South Lawn on campus.

The students are marching on campus now.

Hundreds of Texas state troopers are also at the scene.

According to the UT student newspaper The Daily Texan, two arrests have been confirmed, and one person is UT-affiliated.

A UT student later shared on X, formerly Twitter, that four students have been arrested so far. FOX 7 Austin is working to confirm these arrests.

The rally was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee to follow "in the footsteps of our comrades at Columbia SJP, Rutgers-New Brunswick, Yale, and countless others across the nation." according to a post on social media about the rally.