Opposing sides weigh in on Dallas police budget debate

Dallas City Council
DALLAS - There is still intense debate over funding for the Dallas Police Department with just one day left before the city council has to make some tough decisions.

The council is weighing whether to cut $7 million from DPD’s budget for overtime.

Some members are in favor. Others including Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are fighting it.

FOX 4’s Steve Noviello explored both sides of the debate starting with Councilman Chad West.

He also talked to Mayor Johnson, who called it inappropriate to try to defund the police right now.

