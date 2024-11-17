One dead, two injured in Fort Worth crash

article

One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Fort Worth.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found an SUV crashed into a tree in a front yard on Decatur Ave.

A 20-year-old man was found dead. Two others had to be removed from the vehicle with critical injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was driving northbound when it veered off the roadway into the tree.

Police say speed may have played a role in the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released.