On Your Side: The Smile Again Foundation

While the COVID-19 crisis has been crippling for many, it's brought out the best in others.

One year after stay-at-home orders were first issued, we're hearing the stories of those who turned isolation into opportunity.

One Garland-based dentist is giving away a reason to smile again.

When FOX 4 first introduced you to Kat Antonelli, we slashed her $700 a month cost for prescription drugs to $60.90 — all thanks to ScriptCo, a Texas-based wholesale pharmacy.

Antonelli gave a tearful thank you, but what she wouldn’t crack is a smile.

"I’m sure you noticed my teeth or lack thereof. I'm not a drug user. Just prescription," she said.

The day after the interview, Antonelli wrote a letter. Overcome with embarrassment, she felt the need to explain the state of her smile. The decay was the result of years of battling bulimia.

"I hide in my house because I don’t want to go out," she said.

Antonelli says the COVID mask mandate was oddly comforting

"Wearing the mask is perfect for me because I don’t have to show my mouth," she said.

And while a new smile would be a life changed, Antonelli’s story caught the attention of Dr. Kenny Wilstee, the Garland-based dentist who does smile makeovers.

"What I’ve done is I have created a smile makeover system that allows me to fix crooked teeth, missing teeth, rotten teeth and give people their entire smile back," he explained.

During COVID when other companies were crippled by cutbacks, Dr. Wilstee started giving those smiles away through a new foundation aptly named "Smile Again." It’s something he, himself, had trouble doing.

"I wasn’t born with the ability to project the smile that I can give to the people and that frustrates the heck out of me," he said.

The Smile Again Foundation selects cases in which someone has overcome a significant adversity like drug abuse, physical abuse or an illness.

For Antonelli, because her teeth were never pulled, the ridge or shape of her mouth was still intact. For the procedure, she had all of her teeth removed, eight implants added and a custom set of dentures snapped in.

It's a process we followed for months through tough moments, intense appointments and finally positive progress. Antonelli’s smile was constantly checked and remeasured. The impressions seemed endless.

But on that last day with her new smile within reach, Antonelli’s tears turned happy, thanks to the foundation that’s making their mark one mouth at a time.

Antonelli has three kids. The oldest is 24 and has never seen her smile until now.

LINK: https://thesmileagainfoundation.com/