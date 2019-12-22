Off-duty Dallas PD officer in critical condition after being involved in 'major' crash

article

An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer is in critical condition after being involved in a “major” crash Sunday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but police say the wreck happened just before 1:45 p.m., in the 7300 block of E. Mockingbird Lane.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the off-duty officer who was injured in the crash is in critical condition at a local hospital. The officer has been with the department since November 2015, and works out of Northeast Patrol, Chief Hall said.

Hall added that speed does appear to be a factor in the crash. According to witnesses and Nest doorbell video, the officer was traveling eastbound on E. Mockingbird Ln. at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

The officer was driving his own vehicle, what appears to be a black Mustang.

Another vehicle, described as a white Suzuki, was seen speeding just ahead of the officer's vehicle, and now police are wanting to speak with that driver. Anyone with information on that vehicle is asked to call police.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.