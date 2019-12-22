Off-duty Dallas PD officer hospitalized after being involved in 'major' crash

article

An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer has been taken to a local hospital after being involved in a “major” crash Sunday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but police say the wreck happened in the 7300 block of E. Mockingbird Lane.

An off-duty officer was injured in the crash, and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time, police say.

It's not yet known if the officer was in a police vehicle.

Police are still on the scene to continue their investigation into this crash.