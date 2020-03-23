NY coronavirus cases jump to 20,000

Governor Cuomo says the number of coronavirus cases in New York has jumped to more than 20,000 as of Monday morning. More than 5,700 new cases across the state were diagnosed on Sunday.

There are 12,305 known cases in New York City as of Monday morning, according to the governor. That was a jump of 3,260 in a day.

"We cannot handle the high point," Cuomo said about the future cases that are expected in the state.

Cuomo also said the state is working to expand existing hospital capacity across the state, with a goal of each hospital doubling their capacity. He added that the state is implementing trials of the drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Zithromax and Chloroquine beginning on Tuesday.

"This is going to get much worse before it gets better. We are in the relative calm before the storm." — Gov. Andrew Cuomo

"This is going to get much worse before it gets better. We are in the relative calm before the storm," Cuomo said Monday afternoon as he toured a temporary hospital that was being assembled inside the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Manhattan's West Side.

The governor also the FDA approved the state to move forward with an experimental drug on a compassionate care basis.

"But what it does is it takes the plasma from a person who has been infected with the virus. Processes the plasma and injects the antibodies into a person who is sick," Cuomo said. "And there have been tests that show when a person is injected with the antibodies, that then stimulates and promotes their immune system against that disease. It's only a trial. It's a trail for people who are in serious condition."

"As I said from day one, the level of anxiety is not connected to facts, there is no chaos the net effect--many people will get the virus, but few will be truly endangered. Realize the timeframe we're expecting, make peace with it and find a way to help each other through this situation because it's hard for everyone," Cuomo said. "And the goal for me: Socially distanced but spiritually connected. How do you achieve socially distanced but spiritually connected? I don't have the answer but I know the question."