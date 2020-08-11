NTFB mobile pantry returns to Fair Park

The North Texas Food Bank once again helped thousands of people in need due to the pandemic at a mobile food pantry event at Fair Park.

The giveaway Tuesday morning was a little different than previous efforts at the same spot. It was open to people with vehicles and there was also a walk-up option.

That’s something that was really helpful for people who don’t have easy access to reliable transportation. One person in line said he took the DART train to Fair Park for the event.

"Real important for me right now. Like I said, I'm down on my luck now and this'll help me out a little bit," Toby Overstreet said. "I've had to do odds and ends jobs to help me get some of the stuff I need."

Each recipient took home about 100 pounds of food, which is enough to supply a family of four for about a week.

Those who were walking up could bring suitcases, wagons or carts to help transport the food.

The NTFB partnered with several other community groups and businesses to make it happen.

Organizers said the cancellation of this year’s state fair is adding to the economic hardship for many in the area.

“The need has been going up and down during the pandemic. We saw when folks were receiving some extra benefits from the government and they also got the stimulus checks that our need did go down. And now we’re back up and here in August we’ve been seeing the need increase because of the lack of that unemployment insurance benefit,” said Valerie Hawthorne with the NTFB.

The food bank hoped to serve about 2,500 families on Tuesday.

LINK: www.ntfb.org/mobile-pantry