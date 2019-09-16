Northwest Highway shut down after vacant restaurant catches fire

Fire destroyed a vacant restaurant near Dallas Love Field Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. along Northwest Highway near Webb Chapel Extension, north of Bachman Lake and the airport.

Cellphone video from FOX 4 viewer Mark Grooms shows heavy black smoke.

Northwest Highway was shut down in both directions while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The fire and efforts to put it out caused the roof to collapse. But thankfully, no one was hurt.

The building was a former restaurant that was no longer in operation. There’s no word on the cause of the fire.