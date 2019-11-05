North Texas voters support state constitution amendments, majority of bond referendums

article

Elections results from Tuesday have not been finalized, but it seems the majority of voters have already decided on some major issues.

The election focused on ten amendments for the state constitution as well as some local races and bond elections. Some new voting machines were used for the first time in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin.

North Texas Elections

People in Arlington are for a $966 million bond referendum, based on early returns. About 67 of voters approve. If it passes, it will allow a rebuild of at least four schools and some level of upgrade on all 78 campuses. Money will also go to school security systems and fine arts. If approved, it'll take about five years for everything to be completed.

In Keller, voters are leaning towards approving a $315 million bond referendum. So far, 55 percent of early voters approve. The bond will allow the district to replace four of the district's oldest campuses. Other projects include upgrades to safety and security district-wide and building and centers for industrial trade and agricultural science.

In Denton with 77 precincts reporting, three of four bond propositions are easily passing. Voters have approved millions in spending on street improvements, public safety facilities for the police department, and buying new park lands. A fourth bond in support of public art is too close to call. Currently, about 51 percent of voters are against it.

With 70 percent of precincts reported, the race to replace the state representative seat formerly held by new Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson could be going to a runoff election. Lorraine Birabil has 36 percent of the vote. With early voting numbers as they stand, Birabil would go up against Daniel Davis Clayton. But with just 20 percent of the vote, James Armstrong III and Sandra Crenshaw follow closely behind.

Statewide Elections

With 88 percent of counties reporting, it appears voters across the state are going to approve a constitutional amendment aims to prohibit a state income tax. About 77 percent of people voted to make it more difficult for legislators to impose an individual state income tax. Lawmakers will now need a two-thirds majority vote before bringing the vote to the people. Previously, they only needed a simple majority to put state income tax on the ballot.

Prop. 5 gives more money to state parks from existing state sales and use taxes. It is passing by a wide margin, with 87 percent of voters approving of it so far.

Prop. 10 is also passing with 94 percent of voters agreeing to make it easier for law enforcement k-9 handlers to adopt their animal partners after the dogs retire.

Voters have approved Prop. 3 authorizing the legislature to provide temporary tax exemptions for property damaged by disasters. The amendment was drawn up after Hurricane Harvey, but it could also help people whose homes were damaged in the tornadoes last month.

