North Texas sites prepped to host Hurricane Laura evacuees

Many people fleeing the Texas coast will head to North Texas as Hurricane Laura heads toward land.

More than half a million people have been ordered to leave their homes and businesses behind as several counties are under hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings.

Forecasters believe Hurricane Laura will be a Category 3 storm by the time it hits land late Wednesday. State officials are anticipating tropical storm force winds to reach inland as far as Texarkana and coastal storm surge as high as ten feet.

Hundreds of buses have been ordered for evacuations. In North Texas, buses would first arrive at the Mesquite Reception Center off Interstate 20 and the Ellis County Knights of Columbus Hall off Interstate 45 in Ennis. Both locations were set to open Tuesday evening.

“We are responding to Hurricane Laura, while also responding to a pandemic,” Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Tuesday.

The state is taking precautions to get people out safely.

“They are reducing the number of people in a bus. It’s not going to be as crowded as it has been in the past, which is one reason we have the need for so many busses to be able to transport people, but also make multiple trips,” Abbott said.

Buses will also be equipped with disinfectant, masks and PPE.

State officials are encouraging people to stay in motels or hotels to keep separation between families.

Dallas County officials said families coming by bus will be dispersed to different hotels throughout Dallas and Tarrant counties upon arrival at the Mesquite Reception Center.

The state is working to get testing teams to evacuation centers.

“As the community sees the need to open a shelter, we will support them, sending in PPE, and as soon as practical, we’ll get testing teams in there as well,” said Nim Kidd, Chief of Texas Division of Emergency Management

The state has also ordered roughly a hundred ambulances, 87 boats, 152 high water vehicles and 41 helicopters and planes to help with the hurricane response.

“Our goal is no loss of life, our goal is evacuation not rescue, and then a rapid clean up and recovery,” Kidd said.

State officials say Hurricane Laura could be out of Texas in a day, as soon as late Thursday.