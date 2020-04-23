North Texas mayors ask residents to celebrate another 'Thank You Thursday'

article

It’s Thank You Thursday again – the day when North Texans are asked to go outside and be loud and grateful.

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth started the outdoor ovation effort last week. They encouraged people to step outside at 7 p.m. to show support for healthcare workers and essential workers.

In Fort Worth, people came out to their balconies and banged pots and pans.

And in Uptown Dallas, outside of a Baylor ER, the enthusiasm peaked from Jason Hull, someone who knows what it’s like to put his life on the line for his fellow Americans.

“I’m a veteran. So I know when people say thank you for your service, I appreciate that,” Hull said. “I think when you go to med school, you don’t think that you’re going to get exposed to something that could potentially kill you, that could kill your family. Yet without ever having signed up for that, they’re still making that sacrifice.”

The two mayors want to continue the effort every Thursday at 7 p.m. until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

People are also encouraged to use the hashtag #ThankYouThursday for social media posts to show their gratitude.

