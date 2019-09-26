North Texas business investigated for possible link to human trafficking

The Desoto Police Department has served a search warrant at a North Texas business that may be housing human trafficking victims.

According to police, the business is located in the 600 block of N. Hampton Road in DeSoto.

Investigators found evidence that potentially linked the business to human trafficking.

After executing the search warrant, police found people inside. Investigators are now working to determine if those found inside are being exploited as part of human trafficking.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but they are continuing their investigation.