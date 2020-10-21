‘No-refusal’ program now in effect year-round in Tarrant County

Tarrant County is expanding its ‘no-refusal’ drunk driver identification program to year-round.

In the past, it has just focused on certain holidays. Now, it’s 365 days a year.

The Tarrant County sheriff, district attorney and other area law enforcement made the announcement on Wednesday.

No refusal means if a driver is suspected of being impaired, the driver is pulled over and given the routine breath test and could be subject to a blood test. And if they refuse, police can take them to jail and get a warrant for a blood draw.

Tarrant County now joins Bexar County in the year-round no refusal program.