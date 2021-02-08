New Dallas police chief asks council to pause marijuana reform efforts

Dallas’ new police chief asked the city council on Monday to hold off on passing a new policy ending arrests for certain amounts of marijuana.

Chief Eddie Garcia told council members what may sound like a small amount of marijuana could be an amount dealers use and those dealers are the ones bringing violence and crime to Dallas neighborhoods.

Garcia made his case to council members with a visual.

"That bag contains two ounces of marijuana. This is also two ounces of marijuana," Garcia said. "Obviously very different two ounces. One that we can argue is for personal use, although again that’s a tough one, but ok. The other one is obviously two ounces packaged for sale."

Garcia previously worked in California, where marijuana is legal. So last Friday night, he hit the streets himself to get a better understanding of enforcement in Texas. He and his partner stopped two people showing signs of drug dealing.

"My partner's subject was a little uncooperative. When my partner went to investigate further, the individual ran," Garcia said.

The chief says they later found cash and marijuana in the suspect's sweatshirt that he left behind.

"The small amount of marijuana he had was all packaged for sale. That individual had we apprehended him, needed to be taken off our streets that day," Garcia said.

Later, they stopped another person with a much smaller amount of marijuana, and did not arrest him.

"When that individual otherwise could have been taken into custody, spent four to six hours processing an individual for one of the small bags," Garcia said.

Garcia asked council members to allow him 30 days to create his own general orders regarding marijuana arrests, rather than council drafting a resolution that boxes the department in.

"I get the fact that the small amounts that our individuals have, officers need to have discretion," Garcia said.

Some council members are concerned about marijuana arrests disproportionately targeting people of color. But Garcia claimed it’s not fair to neighborhoods or businesses to let drug dealers operate unchecked.

"The dangers of buying illegal drugs from drug dealers is real. The blight it causes in front of businesses and vulnerable neighborhoods is real," Garcia said.

Garcia has a meeting set up with Dallas County D.A. John Cruezot to address a number of issues -- among them is Cruezot's policy to not prosecute charges for first time marijuana possession cases.

