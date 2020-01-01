Mother killed, daughter injured in shooting at southwest Houston home

article

Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a mother and injured her daughter at a home in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lazy Ridge Road.

Authorities arrived to find a mother and her adult daughter shot inside the house. The mother was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The daughter is expected to survive.

A 1-year-old baby was also in the home, but she was not harmed.

Investigators believe the women were shot from the backyard of the home. Police have not identified a suspect at this time.