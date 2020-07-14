MJ Hegar declares victory in runoff election; will take on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

It appears MJ Hegar will take on Republican incumbent John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate seat in November.

The only statewide race was among Democrats deciding who they'll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America's biggest red state.

With 78 percent of precincts reporting, Hegar took a consistent 52 percent lead of the votes. West trailed with 48 percent of the votes.

FULL RESULTS: Click here to track the latest results

Just after 11 p.m., Hegar declared her victory on Twitter thanking Texans.

Advertisement

Still, West said late Tuesday night that he is not conceding. He is pointing to 37,000 unaccounted votes. He said he would make an official statement Wednesday morning.

Hegar remains an underdog against Cornyn, a three-term Senate veteran who has a hefty stockpile of campaign dollars. But the race is still the biggest re-election test of his career as President Donald Trump's sagging poll numbers stir GOP anxiety, two years after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz only narrowly held onto to his own seat in Texas.

Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.

Gov. Greg Abbott did not include polling places in his recent statewide mask order, and unlike many states, Texas has fought efforts to expand mail-in balloting during the pandemic.

Inside, poll workers in protective equipment sanitized each voting station in Dallas County and voters were six feet apart.

RELATED: Amid growing coronavirus concerns, North Texans head to the polls for primary runoff

More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting -- higher than most primary runoffs in recent years -- but only a fraction of the state's 16 million registered voters.

Democratic voters will also pick a nominee in a U.S. House district they're trying to flip. District 24 covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

Retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson faces former school board trustee Candace Valenzuela.

READ MORE: Candace Valenzuela takes early lead over Kim Olson in Democratic runoff for Texas US House District 24

The winner will go up against the former Irving mayor, Republican Beth Van Duyne. Eight-term Republican U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant is retiring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED:

Sen. Royce West, M.J. Hegar clash in Democratic primary runoff debate

Royce West advances to Texas Democratic primary runoff against MJ Hegar in U.S. Senate race

North Texas election administrators working to keep polling places sanitized, safe for runoff voting