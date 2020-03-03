MJ Hegar appears set to make runoff in US Senate Democratic primary, but still a tight race for 2nd

article

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, it appears there will be a runoff primary. That runoff will include MJ Hegar, but there is a tight race for who she will face off against.

Early voting numbers show that no candidate will manage to get a majority of the vote, but Hegar, an Air Force veteran who nearly won an Austin-area U.S. House seat in 2018, is the leading vote getter from early voting, with 34 percent.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Dallas State Senator Royce West are in second (16%) and third (11%), respectively. They are the candidates looking to get enough votes to take on Hegar in the runoff.

The winner will then take on incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the general election.

Hegar had an outside group putting up TV ads statewide, which helped her receive the most votes.

The runoff primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 26.

