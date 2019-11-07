Missing woman found dead near Denton Creek

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office said the woman’s body was discovered Sunday afternoon by a group of people who were fishing in Denton Creek near FM 2449.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified her as 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris and determined she died after being stabbed by another person.

Friends on social media said Harris grew up in Lewisville and leaves behind a husband and two young children. She had been missing since Oct. 25.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released additional information about Harris’ disappearance or the circumstances of her death.

Deputies are treating the case as a homicide.