Missing Tarrant County teen’s parents may have received threat, deputies says

Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing teenager who was seen on video getting into an unknown car.

Olivia Mathews, 17, was last seen Thursday around 6:30 p.m. in Edgecliff Village, south of Fort Worth.

Surveillance video shows her getting into a gold, four-door, 2000 to 2004 model Chevrolet Impala with silver wheels and damage to the rear bumper. There were two other people in the car.

Deputies said her parents may have received a threat after she disappeared. They are investigating it but did not provide any other details.

Mathews is described as a black female who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 102 pounds with brown eyes. She was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.