Missing Plano woman: Critical Missing Person Alert

The Brief Deborah Krueger, 57, was last seen in Plano, TX, on July 21, 2025. She is considered critically missing due to her mental health diagnoses and suicidal ideations. She left in her 2013 Hyundai Accent, Texas license plate GLH8102; call 911 with any information.



A critical missing person's report has been filed for 57-year-old Deborah Krueger in Plano.

Missing Woman in Plano

What we know:

She was last seen in the 1300 block of Auburn Pl, Plano, TX, on the afternoon of July 21, 2025.

Kruger is described as 5'4" tall, approximately 165 lbs., and it is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Kruger left the area of her residence in her 2013 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate GLH8102.

Kruger is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. She is listed as critically missing due to her mental health diagnosis and suicidal ideations.

What you can do:

If you have any information about her whereabouts or if you see her, please call 911 immediately and reference Plano Police incident #25-150794