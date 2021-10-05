AMBER ALERT: Missing Houston teen girl believed to be in danger

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Houston teenage girl who was last seen in mid September.

The FBI Houston Crimes Against Children squad is asking for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Leilana Graham.

The FBI believes she is in danger.

Police are looking for Sha Kendrick Edward Smith in connection with Leilana's abduction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON MISSING PERSONS

Smith is described as a 22-year-old Black male who is 6'1" and weighs 250 lbs.

Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22, is wanted in connection with the abduction of Leilana Graham.

He is driving a blue, 2008 GMC truck with a TX license plate number of 28809T1.

Leilana was last seen on September 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Dr. in northeast Houston.

She was reportedly wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes, and a clear backpack.

Leilana has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5’3" tall, and weighs 147 lbs.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.