McKinney day care worker expected to plead guilty to more child abuse charges

A former Collin County day care worker convicted of injury to a child is expected to plead guilty to more charges Wednesday.

Jessica Wiese was sentenced last month to 10 years for abusing an infant.

She was arrested in 2018 after police said she abused multiple children at McKinney Joyous Montessori Day Care.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, she is expected to plead guilty to seven more counts of injury to a child.

She’ll serve 10 years concurrently as part of that deal.

