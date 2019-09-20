Massive police response after SUV drives through Woodfield Mall; suspect in custody

A man drove a car into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday and was recorded on video driving inside the mall as shoppers ran for cover.

A video posted to Twitter at 2:41 p.m. Friday shows a black SUV driving around the mall and squealing its tires while people run away.

People can be heard screaming as the car crashes into displays and makes its way through the first level of the mall.

“Yo, this is not happening right now,” a man can be heard yelling as the car drives past stores, including an H&M. “What the f—.”

The SUV drove into a mall entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe, according to a statement from the village of Schaumburg.

The driver was taken into custody and “there is no evidence of an active shooter situation,” officials said. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Village officials said the mall was evacuated and urged the public to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

The FBI’s Chicago Field Office said it is assisting with the investigation and that there is “no threat to public safety.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting with the response at Woodfield, but would not disclose any other information.