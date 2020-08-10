Mansfield ISD parents wait for hours to pick up remote learning devices

After long lines were reported over the weekend, Mansfield ISD is expanding its efforts to help parents pick up students’ virtual school supplies.

Some parents are calling it an awful start to the new school year. Many are hoping it isn’t an indication of how things will go.

One parent called the mishap absolutely unprofessional and dysfunctional. Another waited for 11 hours watching on as other parents ran out of gas.

Parents were waiting to pick up school-issued electronics like iPads and laptops. The devices are for students so they can continue learning at home.

Mansfield ISD’s superintendent sent out an apology to parents letting them know the district has been working on a new plan.

Advertisement

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be five new locations for device pickup. There’s a location for each campus and more time to get it done.

The semester will start Wednesday with only remote classes.

For anyone who chooses to send their children to school, in-person classes will begin on Sept. 8.

Students do have the option to use their own computers if they have access to one. They only need an internet connection to log on.

The district is promising that despite what happened, students won’t fall behind.