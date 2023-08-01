Expand / Collapse search
Mansfield ISD's new cell phone policy requires students to buy back phone

MANSFIELD, Texas - Mansfield ISD is cracking down on cell phone use in the classroom with a new policy for the upcoming school year.

The Mansfield ISD school board approved a new policy for cell phones, smart watches and headphones for the 2023-2024 school year.

Under the policy, all students from kindergarten to sixth grade will be required to keep their devices turned off and away during the school day, except for before and after school.

For grades 7-12, students will be required to put away and turn off all devices during class, but may be allowed to use the phones during passing periods. School principals also have the option to ban the phones during passing periods and lunch.

If a student is caught with a phone when they are not supposed to the district policy says it will be confiscated. The student can then get the phone back at the end of the day.

After the second offense, the student, parent or guardian must pay a $15 fee to get the phone back.

Repeat offenders can also get detention and in-school suspension.

The new guidelines were approved at a board meeting last month.